Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $1.30 Million; Redmond Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) by $421,122 as Stock Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $9.12 during the last trading session, reaching $720.83. About 17,556 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

