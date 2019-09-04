Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Its Holding by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose; At&T (T) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 364.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,052 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $701.15. About 33,343 shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 7,475 shares to 94,752 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,701 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 2.91 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,261 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 58,084 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 42,848 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 272,967 were accumulated by Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 11.98 million shares. Goodman Corp invested in 0.18% or 11,250 shares. M&T Bankshares invested in 3.46 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept reported 1.1% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.23 million shares. Harvey Co Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 11,255 are held by Field And Main National Bank & Trust. Blue Chip Prns invested in 0.16% or 21,288 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 587,118 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.