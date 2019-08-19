Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position; Reliance Trust Cut Citigroup (C) Position by $363,568 as Stock Value Rose

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 2.55 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $723.84. About 1,153 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 18,326 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv stated it has 19,621 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 578,778 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 462,391 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company reported 75,963 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur Co has 1.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.32M shares. Amer Financial Inc owns 715,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.4% or 16,680 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Service has invested 1.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 15,752 were reported by Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 172,417 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.54 million shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares to 239,537 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.