Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Share Value Rose While Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.84 Million Its Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Its Stake by $513,600

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, up from 47,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS A YEAR AGO CARRIED OUT INTERNAL AUDIT TO SEE THAT ALL DATA HAD BEEN DELETED & GAVE FACEBOOK A CERTIFICATE TO THIS EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook asks users if they think it’s `good for the world’; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 120,439 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.11M, down from 123,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $694.15. About 18,140 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $759.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.