Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Market Value Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $341,500 Its Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Its Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding by $479,906; Shares Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $737.39. About 20,477 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Subsidiary Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Social News Desk and ChyronHego Team Up to Deliver Integrated Social TV Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 60,096 shares to 63,265 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWV) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,502 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 180,654 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 204,076 shares. Iron Fin Lc reported 8,856 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 89,311 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,321 shares. Connors Investor Ser holds 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 203,950 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,035 shares. Prelude Management Lc accumulated 354 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 367,170 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 218,200 shares. Hwg Hldg LP invested in 16,166 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 14.38 million shares. 1.59 million are owned by M&T Bancshares Corporation.