Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Windacre Partnership Lifted Its Stake by $24.10 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 46.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,832 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $9.83 during the last trading session, reaching $718.51. About 14,541 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,200 shares to 13,749 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22M and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $270.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.89% or 44,220 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,185 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Com holds 2,510 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 269,609 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 1,700 are held by Clarkston Capital Prtn Lc. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability owns 83,041 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,261 shares. 72,643 are held by Wms Prtnrs Lc. Natl Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 36,166 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 39,555 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.