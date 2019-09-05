Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $705.02. About 33,020 shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,768 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 112,124 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 154,119 shares. 1,534 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Long Pond Cap Lp accumulated 2.86 million shares. Waterfront Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 823,450 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 34,142 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 38,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 115,447 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mason Street Advsrs Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,679 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 655,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.