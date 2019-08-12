Graham (GHM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 4, 2019; Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Stake

Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:GHM) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Graham Corp’s current price of $19.90 translates into 0.55% yield. Graham Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 17,567 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Donnelly: Donnelly, Graham Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Local Crime-Reduction Strategies; 18/03/2018 – FOOD REVOLUTION GROUP LTD FOD.AX – GRAHAM DUFF RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham: U.S. Must Firmly Push Back On Russian Aggression; 25/04/2018 – Lightbridge Chairman Ambassador Graham to Provide Keynote Speech Entitled `Global Hotspots from North Korea to Iran’; 15/05/2018 – GRAHAM: REPUBLICAN SENS., TRUMP DISCUSSED N. KOREA, CHINA, IRAN; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Extreme Risk Protection Order Legislation; 13/03/2018 – WKOW TV: Source: Jordy Nelson out, Jimmy Graham picked up by Packers; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Stevens And The Second Amendment; 11/04/2018 – Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Cory Booker plan to introduce the legislation Wednesday; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Graham says Trump has a hard time pushing back against Putin

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Abbott Labs Com (ABT) stake by 61.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 11,643 shares as Abbott Labs Com (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 7,427 shares with $594,000 value, down from 19,070 last quarter. Abbott Labs Com now has $153.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 5.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Graham Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 21,840 shares. Moreover, Perritt Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 60,000 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 48,040 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 2,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 159,094 shares in its portfolio. 177,195 are held by State Street Corporation. 12,290 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). 54,658 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Moors & Cabot holds 0.08% or 57,800 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 2.04% or 713,556 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 219 shares.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $196.63 million. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) stake by 4,623 shares to 365,800 valued at $29.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) stake by 7,988 shares and now owns 30,595 shares. Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,029 are owned by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Hodges Management holds 11,639 shares. Bonness Inc has 1.7% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.66% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Scotia Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 172,134 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.15% or 18,194 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 136,908 shares. Fagan Assoc stated it has 7,570 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 36,307 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 3.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 88,540 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hills Financial Bank owns 28,095 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 449,498 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc reported 3,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 4.10% above currents $86.62 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target.