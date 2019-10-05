Graham (GHM) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Fort LP Has Decreased Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding as Valuation Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 81.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 775 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 4,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 615,107 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 16,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 74,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 90,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 8,745 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 27/04/2018 – RBS – FRANCESCA BARNES, GRAHAM BEALE,IAN CORMACK WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARDS OF RING-FENCED BANK ENTITIES AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 1; 09/03/2018 – Graham Short-Interest Ratio Rises 166% to 8 Days; 01/04/2018 – Republican senator Graham warns against Syria troop withdrawal; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp Sees FY19 Rev $90M-$95M; 26/03/2018 – STELLAR CAPITAL APPOINTS SEAN GRAHAM AS PERMANENT CFO; 01/05/2018 – Power of Paparazzi: Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Turn Up The Heat With Unretouched Images; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement On South Carolina Nominations For Fourth Circuit; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham’s Taylor Force Act Set To Become Law; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Donnelly: Donnelly, Graham Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Local Crime-Reduction Strategies; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Applauds Trump Administration For Expelling Russian Intelligence Officers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 15,009 shares. 33,731 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Blackrock holds 0% or 677,903 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 47,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 34,600 are owned by Teton Advisors. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 72,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Incorporated holds 342,113 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 114,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Management Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). 60,000 were accumulated by Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 9,886 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs, Korea-based fund reported 23,349 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 132,864 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 592,679 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,700 activity.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graham Corporation: Debt-Free Small Cap With Multiple Avenues For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Corporation Awarded $4 Million in U.S. Gulf Coast Petrochemical Industry Orders – Business Wire” on April 05, 2018. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $592,848 for 83.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 29,961 shares to 211,190 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 49,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.77% or 594,594 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 45,420 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Personal Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.08% or 380,578 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 171 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 239,231 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 48,308 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 237,295 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 165,520 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,724 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.08% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Hennessy Advsr accumulated 0.77% or 112,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,844 shares to 15,568 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58M for 10.36 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Molina Healthcare, Inc. Rose as Much as 18.5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Molina Healthcare Announces Agreement with Infosys to Improve Information Technology Infrastructure While Delivering Long-Term Cost Savings – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare lays off employees statewide, including in Tampa – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: November 13, 2018.