Graham (GHM) Position Increased by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc; Firsthand Capital Management Stake in Cree (CREE) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 898,098 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 737,058 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 702,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 22,044 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 21/05/2018 – Redefining The Power Suit: lcon Brooke Shields Stars In Captivating New Swimsuits For All Campaign Alongside Ashley Graham, Angela Simmons and more; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 12/03/2018 – ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 26/03/2018 – Graham Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton, Graham to Introduce Legislation Aimed at Fighting Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Brandon Graham has ankle surgery, could miss spring workouts; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 21/03/2018 – SHELL EVP OF CHEMICALS GRAHAM VAN’T HOFF SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Graham, Cornyn, Tillis Seek Special Counsel to Work with Inspector General on Handling of Russia

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,542 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 114,999 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 40,430 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 4,859 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 11,729 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 76,375 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 0.48% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 9.56 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 13,039 shares. 96,111 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc accumulated 675,137 shares.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cree (CREE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Cree (CREE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XRAY, PM, CREE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Outlook For Graham – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graham Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Conference – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham Corporation: Debt-Free Small Cap With Multiple Avenues For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 163,900 shares to 30,210 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 577,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.