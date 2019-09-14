Graham (GHM) Holder American Capital Management Has Increased Position by $602,300; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Welch & Forbes Boosted Its Stake

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85M, up from 42,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham (GHM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 30,115 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 342,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 311,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 40,733 shares traded or 72.51% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 25,255 shares to 797,434 shares, valued at $122.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 86,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,189 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 25,255 shares to 797,434 shares, valued at $122.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 86,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,189 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Advisors reported 0.05% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Invesco holds 0% or 11,073 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 616,003 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). State Street accumulated 0% or 184,293 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc stated it has 733,042 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 76,995 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 43,460 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 14,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 18,533 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 32,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 21,635 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3,700 activity.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,283 shares to 435,055 shares, valued at $90.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 929 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Ltd accumulated 127,634 shares. 541,016 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Newbrook Capital Advsr LP has 4.91% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 222,990 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 1,313 shares. Cahill Advisors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Capital Lp owns 1,114 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fin Architects Incorporated holds 1,558 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Next Group holds 4,068 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 957 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Company owns 129,546 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.