Graham Corporation (GHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Corporation 21 2.15 N/A -0.03 0.00 Haynes International Inc. 32 0.76 N/A 0.28 105.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Graham Corporation and Haynes International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Graham Corporation and Haynes International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Graham Corporation is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Haynes International Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Graham Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Haynes International Inc. are 5.6 and 1.5 respectively. Haynes International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Graham Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graham Corporation and Haynes International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 93.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21% Haynes International Inc. -4.89% -6.53% -5.91% -8.43% -29.58% 12.73%

For the past year Graham Corporation has -5.21% weaker performance while Haynes International Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Haynes International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Graham Corporation.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.