Graham Corporation (GHM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Graham Corporation has 78% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.13% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Graham Corporation has 3.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.55% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Graham Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.90% 3.30% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Graham Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Corporation N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Graham Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.70

The rivals have a potential upside of 91.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graham Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year Graham Corporation has -5.21% weaker performance while Graham Corporation’s peers have 25.40% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graham Corporation are 2.5 and 2. Competitively, Graham Corporation’s rivals have 2.56 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graham Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graham Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Graham Corporation has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Graham Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Graham Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graham Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.