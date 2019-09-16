Graham Capital Management LP Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $7.77 Million; Gsi Technology Has 2.07 Sentiment

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp acquired 70,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $11.18M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 8.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 29 funds opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stock positions in Gsi Technology Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 6.76 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 17.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.48% above currents $118.96 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 2.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 31,763 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.07% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 447,182 shares.

