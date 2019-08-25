Graham Capital Management LP Upped Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Holding by $459,000; Shares Rose; Js Capital Management Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) Has Increased by $19.68 Million as Shares Rose

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 360,428 shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).