Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Lee Enterprises (LEE) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 950,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.24M, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 5.96M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37 million market cap company. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 30.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 20,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

