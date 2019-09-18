Graham Capital Management LP Stake in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Decreased by $1.01 Million; First Dallas Securities Maintains Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2125. About 39,971 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 2.30M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Board Approves $10 million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee announces early repayment of 1st Lien Term Loan – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee to purchase the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 88,300 shares to 378,600 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (Prn).