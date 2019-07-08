Graham Capital Management LP Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shareholder S&Co Increased Its Position by $479,856

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 4.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 15,725 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Pcl accumulated 34,138 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ghp Inv Advisors reported 0.19% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 113,699 shares. S&Co holds 1.29% or 237,631 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 248,964 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 71,854 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 501,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc owns 3,579 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,940 shares stake. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 7,088 shares. 712,676 were reported by Channing Capital. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 6,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,475 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. 286,082 are held by Ameriprise Fincl.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aclaris, KB Homes, Pier 1 Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) CEO Jim Owens on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “H.B. Fuller Named Strategic Supplier by Faurecia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.