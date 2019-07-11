Graham Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG); Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stake by $365,000; Market Value Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 54,965 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,165 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 79,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 300,365 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0% or 229,589 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 15,466 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 61 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 19,581 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech Incorporated reported 20,980 shares. 327,976 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 7,954 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209 shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 75,404 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 14,302 shares. Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 442,275 shares. Bessemer Secs has invested 0.22% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 373 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,346 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Int Limited reported 0.26% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 26,671 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 33,212 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.02% or 8,054 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,748 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Limited Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 195 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co reported 14,403 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.05% or 1.07 million shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.95M for 22.99 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.