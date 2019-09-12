Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Shorts at Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Lowered By 34.98%

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) had a decrease of 34.98% in short interest. LUV’s SI was 7.41 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.98% from 11.40 million shares previously. With 3.47 million avg volume, 2 days are for Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV)’s short sellers to cover LUV’s short positions. The SI to Southwest Airlines Company’s float is 1.35%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.34M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 18/04/2018 – NTSB PRESS BRIEFING ON SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ENGINE FAILURE: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AUTHORIZED A NEW $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 26/04/2018 – Southwest is in the midst of an inspection of all of its engines’ fan blades

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 87.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $4.24M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $467.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $178.35. About 11.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $30.39 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.86’s average target is 1.29% above currents $55.15 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs reported 235 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co reported 16,615 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Llc accumulated 65,886 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & owns 149,282 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,721 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 157,101 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation stated it has 212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fire Group owns 7,500 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 581,188 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Becker Management Inc reported 1.25% stake. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Proshare Ltd reported 54,497 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20B for 36.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 5.93M shares to 10.93M valued at $1.46 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Medicines Co (Prn) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 26.92% above currents $178.35 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James.