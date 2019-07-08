Graham Capital Management LP Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.51 Million; El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $17.99 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 6.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 30,401 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is El Paso Electric Company (EE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of El Paso Electric Company to the Infrastructure Investments Fund is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “El Paso Electric Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EE, GDI, and SSFN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Grp Inc Incorporated reported 30,632 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 127,820 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Northern Trust Corp owns 796,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 12,000 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.63% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). D E Shaw And holds 185,879 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.00 million shares. Parkside State Bank has 60 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,960 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32M shares, valued at $67.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust And N A owns 65,911 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 972,758 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd owns 50,697 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,257 shares. American Money Management Lc stated it has 4.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.07% or 1.85 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 119,429 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 6,665 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 335,433 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 137,514 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 74,000 shares. Bessemer Secs Lc holds 1.18% or 29,490 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 156,130 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,403 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 2.94% or 144,070 shares.