Graham Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) by $459,000 as Stock Rose; Umb Bank N A Lifted Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.94 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 52,939 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 12,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 34,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.9. About 1.83M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Encore Capital Group At $25, Earn 7.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encore Capital sheds Australia, New Zealand unit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Sells Baycorp to Credit Corp Group – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,784 shares to 37,705 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P 500/Barra (IVE) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,358 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

