Graham Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) as Stock Value Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Position in Textron (TXT) Has Cut by $874,650 as Stock Price Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 264,635 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 544,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 562,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 2.56 million shares traded or 68.23% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 800 are owned by Numerixs Inv Technology. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 4,903 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability reported 11,044 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,576 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 169,579 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 156,116 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 48,898 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 135,728 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 39,827 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp invested in 52,026 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 244,991 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LexinFintech (LX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.2% – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Exchangeable Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $610.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 10,260 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 4,450 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 98,475 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc owns 800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company owns 414,361 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 315,948 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 37,991 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 4,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Co has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 77,689 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,744 shares. 46,769 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.