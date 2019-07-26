Graham Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG); International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stock Value Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Decreased Its Holding

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 27,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 411,668 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.09M, down from 439,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 902,103 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 7.27 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 21,433 shares to 21,843 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:JBT) by 13,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Com (NYSE:JLL).

