Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Lifted as Market Value Declined; As Autonation (AN) Share Value Rose, Rbs Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 420,119 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crosslink stated it has 0.49% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 1,607 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,913 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Group Inc has 0.94% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 92,609 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 3.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 36,053 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 38,900 shares. 58,864 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Lc owns 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 476,319 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited reported 88,397 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 450,537 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 316,894 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 4,893 shares. 1.56M are owned by State Street Corp. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 74,264 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,613 shares. Us National Bank De holds 2,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.07% or 4.37 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 38,748 shares. 262 were reported by Gp One Trading L P. 9,600 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Capital Ca has invested 1.56% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

