Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Trimmed by $1.01 Million; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Cut Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 131,142 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 10,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 560,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27 million, down from 570,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 1.81M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 303,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Stifel Finance reported 193,024 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 10,425 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 80,361 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Swarthmore Group Inc has invested 2.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 61,255 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 26,608 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 139,703 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 267,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 21.11 million are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. 111,875 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. Intrust State Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 9,056 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 63 shares stake.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,470 shares to 155,237 shares, valued at $56.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 136,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,318 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

