Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Has Lowered by $1.01 Million; Vail Resorts (MTN) Holder Capital International Investors Increased Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 258,467 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 706,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.58 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.34. About 166,134 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 516,059 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $126.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.85M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Horan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 0.02% or 89,997 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 26 shares. Brinker invested 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 72,942 shares. United Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 11,631 shares. Moreover, Hudock Grp Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 330,232 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.09% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,395 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership invested in 1,768 shares. Trexquant LP invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

