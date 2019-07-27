Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Has Upped by $459,000 as Stock Price Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $3.84 Million as Shares Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 614,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 3.48M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 179,871 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group Earns the President’s Volunteer Service Award – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group to Present and Meet with Investors at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 528,208 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.18 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pembroke Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.46% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 4,430 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 79,100 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 453,490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Inv Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 549,270 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ejf Capital has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 10,118 were reported by Leuthold Grp Lc. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 39,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.