Graham Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $3.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $27.45 Million; Share Price Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1729.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $147.34. About 1.24 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.98 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.