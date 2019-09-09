Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $3.64 Million as Shares Declined; As Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Raised Its Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 379,858 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares to 138.83 million shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG).