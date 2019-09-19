Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $29.58 Million as Stock Declined; Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Boosted Ring Energy (REI) Position

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ring Energy (REI) by 57.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 538,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 943,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ring Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 808,877 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

