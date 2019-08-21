Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Position by $404,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $8.67 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $212.47. About 12.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.555. About 12.28 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwwm accumulated 1,336 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tegean Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,000 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern Corporation has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.32% or 104,308 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 30,871 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 4,182 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.54% or 25,403 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 119,918 shares. 10,127 are held by Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Lc. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Cap Management Lc holds 0.1% or 5,773 shares in its portfolio. 22,829 were reported by Pure Finance Incorporated. Stellar Mgmt Lc has 4,063 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32M shares, valued at $67.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.