Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Glazer Capital Increases Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 534,953 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 12.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares to 235,627 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quad Helps Accelerate the Future of Commerce, Announces Strategic Partnership with the dtx company – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quad/Graphics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc accumulated 107,571 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 28,360 shares. Element Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 44,795 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Walthausen And Communication Ltd reported 639,990 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2.36M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mirae Asset Invests holds 554,785 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manikay Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.28% or 187,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 76,800 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Cap Management reported 0.35% stake. 42,127 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc accumulated 23.05M shares. New York-based Family Mngmt has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 11.96M shares stake. Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.2% or 526,854 shares. Sun Life has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,075 shares. Coastline accumulated 76,371 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Lc accumulated 1.29 million shares. Winfield reported 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 99,500 shares. 382,469 are held by Echo Street Management Ltd Llc. 113,679 were reported by Commercial Bank. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 1.02% or 1.31 million shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Company has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).