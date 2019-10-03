Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $29.58 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Upped Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 11,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 105,379 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 93,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp analyzed 175,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 101,178 shares to 72,173 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 33.97 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.