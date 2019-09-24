Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $3.02 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 2.13M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.36 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 395,652 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 95,080 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.75 million shares. Atria invested in 199,227 shares. Maryland Capital Management accumulated 1.7% or 94,648 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% or 45,588 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 67,004 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 236,119 shares stake. Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Lc holds 0.64% or 10,806 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 1,185 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 126,042 shares. Moreover, Stearns Svcs Gp has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc stated it has 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsr holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Llc has 1.43% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 605,783 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 19,352 shares. Stephens Management Group Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 167,790 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 135 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,224 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Com reported 2,860 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 34,654 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83,691 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.12% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

