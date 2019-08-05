Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Declined; Tesla (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose While Gvo Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding by $6.81 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $154.11. About 15.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $226.54. About 3.97M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer; 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 29/05/2018 – Tesla in ‘Autopilot’ mode crashes into parked police vehicle; 16/04/2018 – German minister to carmakers: Invest in electric cars or lose out; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla’s autopilot chief Jim Keller steps down after two years- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – “Bonehead” investors could miss a big opportunity by betting against electric carmaker Tesla and chief executive Elon Musk, according to one brokerage firm; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS TESLA LAGGING BEHIND AND NO LONGER A LEADER IN AUTO PILOT- CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Takes Break After Musk Brushed Him Aside

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 17,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn).

