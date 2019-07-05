Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Market Value Rose; Fenimore Asset Management Has Raised Its South State (SSB) Position by $1.11 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.03 million, up from 876,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 64,147 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 9.26M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 327,127 shares to 268,424 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares to 15.08 million shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.