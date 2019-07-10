Graham Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake by $404,000; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXP) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $377,790 as Market Valuation Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXP) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 26,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,449 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 83,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 10,850 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) has risen 6.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 10.67M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean’s Latest Move Creates Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean, offshore oil drilling stocks are bargains – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean February 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co owns 26,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 1,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.13 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 7.49 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blackrock has 47.15M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barnett Communication has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Research Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 785 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc owns 965 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 169,129 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold NXP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 6.27% more from 1.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP). Envestnet Asset Management reported 110,449 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) for 2,463 shares. Pnc Services Grp has 66,096 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) for 53,975 shares. Lpl Lc reported 87,445 shares stake. Family reported 0.12% stake. Karpus Management invested in 14,663 shares. Cap Advisers Llc owns 210,673 shares. Morgan Stanley has 278,182 shares. First Bankshares Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 18,601 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 61,846 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Driverless Car Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on January 07, 2019, Zacks.com published: “NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Zacks.com” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adesto, IBM and NXP Demonstrate Robust End-to-End Security for Industrial IoT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Luxury Brands On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.