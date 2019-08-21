Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $3.64 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $436,043 as Stock Value Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 77,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, up from 74,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,078 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank holds 60,833 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 119,673 shares. 1.27 million are held by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,984 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 56,498 shares. 312,693 are held by Becker. Bangor Bancorp reported 23,121 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,019 are owned by Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability. Barry Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa owns 3.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,386 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 628,732 shares. Sun Life reported 5,937 shares stake. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 17,828 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Trust Com invested 5.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.