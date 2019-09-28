Graham Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Decreased Position by $2.12 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98 million, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.13 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 25,949 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fincl Advisory Service reported 1,775 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.06% or 5,641 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Grp has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Foundation reported 1,035 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,321 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested in 33,675 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Csu Producer Resources reported 15.72% stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 1.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 28,285 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 17,635 shares to 60,440 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 188,070 shares to 888,010 shares, valued at $56.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 88,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (Put).