Graham Capital Management LP Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $3.64 Million as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Boosted Its Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,934 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 23,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 1.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $463.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 1.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 522,890 shares to 717,111 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,962 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 950,000 shares to 39.45M shares, valued at $128.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.