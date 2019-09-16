Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $7.77 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Holding by $1.44 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 1.05M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 4.53M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap Management reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Co reported 45,116 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 7,903 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.45% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,491 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 198,700 shares. 3,206 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Com. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 50,800 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13,753 shares. Boston & Mgmt has invested 2.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Banque Pictet Cie reported 152,764 shares. 394,987 are owned by Proshare Advsr Limited Co. Korea Inv has 112,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 49,264 are owned by Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,454 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

