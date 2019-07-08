Grafton Group PLC (LON:GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt; First Solar (FSLR) Sentiment Is 1.37

First Solar Inc (FSLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 141 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 103 sold and decreased their holdings in First Solar Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 61.30 million shares, up from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Solar Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 81 Increased: 90 New Position: 51.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 645,857 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11 million for 835.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.62% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. for 6,929 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 809,163 shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 3.79% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.7% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 148,866 shares.