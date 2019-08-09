GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Both GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.70 N/A 2.81 4.07 Xylem Inc. 78 2.70 N/A 3.08 26.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GrafTech International Ltd. and Xylem Inc. Xylem Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GrafTech International Ltd. and Xylem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. GrafTech International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GrafTech International Ltd. and Xylem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Xylem Inc.’s potential upside is 6.63% and its average price target is $82.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Xylem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.