GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Both GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.72 N/A 2.81 4.00 Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GrafTech International Ltd. and Ideal Power Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GrafTech International Ltd. and Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.3% respectively. Comparatively, Ideal Power Inc. has 12.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66% Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. had bearish trend while Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.