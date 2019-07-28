GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

As Diversified Machinery companies, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.72 N/A 2.81 4.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.23 N/A 2.38 21.15

Demonstrates GrafTech International Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GrafTech International Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Donaldson Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GrafTech International Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Donaldson Company Inc. is $49, which is potential -1.47% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82%. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance while Donaldson Company Inc. has 16.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.