GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

We are comparing GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.99 N/A 2.81 4.07 ABB Ltd 19 1.52 N/A 0.68 27.65

Demonstrates GrafTech International Ltd. and ABB Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ABB Ltd has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GrafTech International Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. GrafTech International Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ABB Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and ABB Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has 0.09% stronger performance while ABB Ltd has -1.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors GrafTech International Ltd. beats ABB Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.