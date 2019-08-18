GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; VIVO CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES (VVCIF) Shorts Decreased By 70.64%

VIVO CANNABIS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) had a decrease of 70.64% in short interest. VVCIF’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 70.64% from 10,900 shares previously. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3287. About 32,597 shares traded. VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EAF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. GrafTech International Ltd’s current price of $11.39 translates into 0.75% yield. GrafTech International Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 748,906 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M

VIVO Cannabis Inc. manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $96.45 million. The firm was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc. in August 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

