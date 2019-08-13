GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Synchrony Financial (SYF) SI Decreased By 28.21%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EAF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. GrafTech International Ltd’s current price of $10.83 translates into 0.78% yield. GrafTech International Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 919,619 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had a decrease of 28.21% in short interest. SYF’s SI was 8.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.21% from 11.40 million shares previously. With 5.19 million avg volume, 2 days are for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s short sellers to cover SYF’s short positions. The SI to Synchrony Financial’s float is 1.16%. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 4.96M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.49 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.08 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 3.84 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.