GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EAF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. GrafTech International Ltd’s current price of $12.38 translates into 0.69% yield. GrafTech International Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 1.28 million shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c

Among 5 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $85 lowest target. $94.50’s average target is 12.29% above currents $84.16 stock price. Qualys had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 181,610 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 51.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.